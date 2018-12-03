Area Police Blotters – Week of Oct. Nov. 21-30

Dec 03, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Crime
Arrests:
Carleton E. Haynes, 38, of Cazenovia, was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with menacing in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use.
Tickets:
Disobey traffic control device: 2
Operating motor vehicle while using portable electric device: 1
Speed in zone: 2
Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.
Arrests:
Sean T. Claven, 24, of Cazenovia, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated and speeding.
