Area Police Blotters: Nov. 18-25

DeWitt

Branden Roberts, 26, of East Syracuse, was arrested on Nov. 18 and charged with resisting arrest and harassment tin the second degree.

David Pastorell, 57, of Syracuse, was arrested on Nov. 21 and charged with robbery in the third degree and petit larceny.

Shaquan Dorsey, 25, of DeWitt, was arrested on Nov. 22 and charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and no headlights.

Shamieca Parker, 35, of Syracuse, was arrested on Nov. 23 and charged with criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or higher, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving.

Manlius

Zachary Maret, 21, of DeWitt, was arrested on Nov. 18 and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, criminal sale of marijuana in the fifth degree and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Paige Terpening, 27, of Kirkville, was arrested on Nov. 18 and charged with harassment in the second degree and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Andrew Rutherford, 49, of New Woodstock, was arrested on Nov. 20 and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle in the third degree, reckless driving and aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree.

Ryan Bunaisky Sr., 41, of East Syracuse, was arrested on Nov. 21 and charged with criminal mischief and harassment in the second degree.

Margaret Drapikowski, 62, of East Syracuse, was arrested on Nov. 21 and charged with petit larceny.

Jessica Holmes, 34, of Morrisville, was arrested on Nov. 21 and charged with driving while on drugs, driving across a hazard marking and making an improper left turn.

Rachel Toole, 23, of East Syracuse, was arrested on Nov. 21 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

John Morin, 52, of Kirkville, was arrested on Nov. 22 and charged with a warrant for aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, unlicensed operator and uninspected motor vehicle.

Aisha Allen, 41, of Syracuse, was arrested on Nov. 23 and charged with a warrant for unlicensed driver, operating out of class, improper restraint for a child aged four to seven and improper restraint for a child aged eight to 12.

James Harris, 35, of Manlius, was arrested on Nov. 25 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, no rear plate light, unlicensed operation and aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree.

Paul Vercillo, 39, of Cicero, was arrested on Nov. 25 and charged with criminal contempt in the second degree, criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument, false personation, aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and speeding in zone.

