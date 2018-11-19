Police blotter: Baldwinsville Police Department arrests, Sept. 15-30

Baldwinsville Police Department

On Sept. 15, Nathan K. Lonsdale, 20, of 2791 Brickyard Road, Warners, was arrested and charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny and third-degree identity theft. On Sept. 16, Dane P. Middleton, 32, of 18 Brooks Place, Baldwinsville, was arrested for felony criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree identity theft. Both arrests resulted after an investigation into stealing a victim’s debit card on Aug. 21 and making several charges on it without the owner’s permission. They were released on appearance tickets to appear in court on Oct. 10.

On Sept. 18, a 17-year-old male from Baldwinsville was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after an investigation by police and school officials who found him to be in possession of marijuana. He was released on an appearance ticket to appear in court on Oct. 10.

On Sept. 21, Kathleen J. Deming, 60, of 7 Walnut St., Baldwinsville was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person and attempted petit larceny. The arrest resulted after an investigation into stealing a victim’s house and money. As the investigation continued other acts that endangered the welfare of the victim (an elderly, physically, disabled male) were discovered. She was arraigned in front of Judge Huling to reappear in court on Oct. 10.

On Sept. 21, Douglas C. Rice, 50, of 10067 Cherokee St., Remsen, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than .08 percent, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than .18 percent, breath test refusal and leaving the scene of a property damage accident when alcohol involvement was detected after an investigation into a hit-and-run motor vehicle collision on East Genesee Street. He was released on his own recognizance to appear in court on Oct. 24.

On Sept. 23, a juvenile was arrested and charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief after an investigation into a domestic incident where a vehicle was damaged in the presence of an officer. The juvenile was released to a third party and issued a juvenile appearance ticket to appear in Onondaga County Family Court at a later date.

On Sept. 25, Zachariah D. Piron, 29, of 3 Curtis Ave., Baldwinsville, was arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operator, unregistered motor vehicle, uninspected motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, improper use of licensea plates, no front license plate and using a portable electronic device while driving after a traffic stop on Syracuse Street for texting while driving. Computer checks revealed his license was revoked. He was released on $260 police bail to appear in court on Oct. 24.

On Sept. 29, Christus H. Turner, 35, of 10 Pine St., Baldwinsville, was arrested and charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment after an investigation into a physical domestic complaint where the pregnant victim was pulled by the hair, thrown to the ground and punched in the face. After admitting to breaking her cell phone (preventing her from calling 911 for help) he was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and is scheduled to reappear in the Village of Baldwinsville Court on Oct. 10.

On Sept. 30, James J. Shane, 52, of 1645 Connors Road, Baldwinsville, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, speed-in-zone and uninspected motor vehicle after a traffic stop on East Genesee Street for speeding. A search of his vehicle found him to be illegally in possession of marijuana. He was released on an appearance ticket to appear in court on Oct. 24.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story