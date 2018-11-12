Jamesville man facing 19 charges for child sex abuse

Robert W. Schad

Syracuse Police have arrested a Jamesville man who allegedly sexually abused six male teenagers between the ages of 13 to 16.

Robert W. Schad, of Jamesville, is facing 19 charges including ten counts of sexual abuse, six counts of endangering the welfare of a child, criminal sexual act and disseminating indecent material to a minor. Schad was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Schad is known to operate a grey 2008 Honda Civic with New York registration GEM3513, according to Syracuse Police. Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 315-435-3016. All calls will remain confidential.

Schad is being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story