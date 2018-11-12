 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Jamesville man facing 19 charges for child sex abuse

Nov 12, 2018 Crime, Eagle Bulletin

Jamesville man facing 19 charges for child sex abuse

Robert W. Schad

Syracuse Police have arrested a Jamesville man who allegedly sexually abused six male teenagers between the ages of 13 to 16.

Robert W. Schad, of Jamesville, is facing 19 charges including ten counts of sexual abuse, six counts of endangering the welfare of a child, criminal sexual act and disseminating indecent material to a minor. Schad was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Schad is known to operate a grey 2008 Honda Civic with New York registration GEM3513, according to Syracuse Police. Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 315-435-3016. All calls will remain confidential.

Schad is being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center.

 

Comment on this Story

DeWitt man charged in two robberies, allegedly caught with 27 bags of heroin
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby seniors skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill