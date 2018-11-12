Jamesville man facing 19 charges for child sex abuse

Nov 12, 2018 Jason Emerson Crime, Eagle Bulletin
Robert W. Schad
Syracuse Police have arrested a Jamesville man who allegedly sexually abused six male teenagers between the ages of 13 to 16.
Robert W. Schad, of Jamesville, is facing 19 charges including ten counts of sexual abuse, six counts of endangering the welfare of a child, criminal sexual act and disseminating indecent material to a minor. Schad was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 6.
Schad is known to operate a grey 2008 Honda Civic with New York registration GEM3513, according to Syracuse Police. Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 315-435-3016. All calls will remain confidential.
Schad is being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Nov 12, 2018 0
Nov 12, 2018 0
Nov 12, 2018 0
Nov 12, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Nov 12, 2018
Nov 12, 2018
Nov 12, 2018