Area Police Blotters- Nov. 3-10

DeWitt

Shakim Graham, 29, of Syracuse, was arrested on Nov. 3 and charged with burglary in the second degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, criminal obstruction of breath and harassment in the second degree.

Hector Ramos, 51, of Syracuse, was arrested on Nov. 4 and charged with unlawful imprisonment and harassment in the second degree.

Vincent Gerace, 29, of East Syracuse, was arrested on Nov. 5 for a bench warrant and charged with petit larceny.

Tia Lohm, 30, of Sherrill, was arrested on Nov. 6 and charged with burglary in the third degree, two bench warrants for petit larceny and endangering the welfare of a child.

Shakvia Taylor, 20, of Syracuse, was arrested on Nov. 6 and charged with petit larceny.

Manlius

Dustin Hilts, 34, of Minoa, was arrested on Nov. 3 and charged with criminal possession of stolen property and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Kevin Salisbury, 32, of Syracuse, was arrested on Nov. 4 and charged with petit larceny.

Edward Jones Jr., 25, of Syracuse, was arrested on Nov. 5 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Talus Wiltse, 24, of Oswego, was arrested on Nov. 5 and charged with false personation and unlawful possession of marijuana.

