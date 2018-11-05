Area Police Blotters – Week of Oct. 26-Nov. 2

Cazenovia Police Department

Arrests:

A 16-year-old male, of Cazenovia, was arrested Oct. 25 and charged with felony possession of sexual performance by a child.

Tickets:

Leaving scene of property damage accident: 1

No driver’s side headlight: 1

No passenger side headlight: 1

Uninspected motor vehicle: 1

Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.

New York State Police

Arrests:

Thomas L. Breed, 31, of DeRuyter, was arrested Oct. 28 in the village of Cazenovia and charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests:

Mark J. Blanding, 43, of Cazenovia, was arrested Oct. 29 and charged with criminal mischief in the third degree, criminal mischief in the fourth degree and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story