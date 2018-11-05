Area Police Blotters – Week of Oct. 26-Nov. 2

Nov 05, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Crime
Arrests:
A 16-year-old male, of Cazenovia, was arrested Oct. 25 and charged with felony possession of sexual performance by a child.
Tickets:
Leaving scene of property damage accident: 1
No driver’s side headlight: 1
No passenger side headlight: 1
Uninspected motor vehicle: 1
Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.
Arrests:
Thomas L. Breed, 31, of DeRuyter, was arrested Oct. 28 in the village of Cazenovia and charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Arrests:
Mark J. Blanding, 43, of Cazenovia, was arrested Oct. 29 and charged with criminal mischief in the third degree, criminal mischief in the fourth degree and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Nov 05, 2018 0
Nov 05, 2018 0
Nov 05, 2018 0
Nov 05, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Nov 05, 2018
Nov 05, 2018
Nov 05, 2018