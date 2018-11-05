 

Area Police Blotters – Week of Oct. 26-Nov. 2

Nov 05, 2018 Crime, Eagle Bulletin

DeWitt

Melton Spinks, 48, of Syracuse, was arrested on Oct. 28 and charged with petit larceny.

Joseph Perras, 38, of Fulton, was arrested on Oct. 28 and charged with petit larceny.

Marcus Pinckney, 26, of Syracuse, was arrested on Oct. 29 and charged with an aggravated family offense.

Vincent Despasquale, 27, of East Syracuse, was arrested on Oct. 29 and charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree and harassment in the second degree.

Joshua Carroll, 32, of Syracuse, was arrested on Oct. 29 and charged with petit larceny.

Latoya Gary, 31, of Syracuse, was arrested on Oct. 30 and charged with facilitating unlicensed operation and a bench warrant for a vehicle light violation.

 

Manlius

Michael Terry, 35, of Nedrow, was arrested on Oct. 29 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, operating without insurance, operating with suspected/revoked registration and unlicensed operator.

Karen Italiano, 61, of Jamesville, was arrested on Oct. 29 and charged with petit larceny.

