Area Police Blotters – Week of Oct. 12-26

Oct 29, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Crime
Arrests:
Thomas Decoursey, 62, of Tivoli, N.Y., was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with public lewdness.
Tickets:
No distinct plate: 1
Unregistered motor vehicle: 1
Unregistered trailer: 1
Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
