Area Police Blotters – Week of Oct. 12-26

Cazenovia Police Department

Arrests:

Thomas Decoursey, 62, of Tivoli, N.Y., was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with public lewdness.

Tickets:

No distinct plate: 1

Unregistered motor vehicle: 1

Unregistered trailer: 1

Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.

