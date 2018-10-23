DeWitt commercial burglary suspect arrested

Shane D. Barber

Eagle staff report

DeWitt police have made an arrest in the case of a string of commercial burglaries between Oct. 18 and 22 around James Street and Kirkville Road, within the Town of DeWitt.

The burglary suspect was identified through a tip received within one hour of the media release police issued on Oct. 22, police said. Investigators with the DeWitt Police Department then began a search for the individual and located him at approximately 4:30 p.m. on that day.

The suspect was identified as Shane D. Barber, 21, of Syracuse. He was charged with three counts of burglary in the third degree, three counts of criminal mischief in the third degree, one count of grand larceny in the fourth degree and one count of petit larceny.

DeWitt Police originally responded to the burglaries, reporting that the male broke into or attempted to break into each business during overnight hours by breaking windows of the businesses. Surveillance video from multiple businesses showed the same male, wearing similar clothes and black mask.

The male suspect was seen wearing what appears to be a black skull paintball style mask, blue sweatshirt and grey sweatpants and what appear to be gray retro Jordan brand sneakers.

Police issued an alert seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect Monday morning, Oct. 22.

When he was taken into custody, Barber was wearing the same clothing and sneakers from the burglary video and a checkbook from one of the victim’s business in his pocket, according to police. A search warrant was then conducted at the suspect’s apartment where the mask and proceeds from multiple burglaries were located.

Barber was lodged in the Justice Center pending arraignment.

