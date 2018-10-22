Suspect sought in DeWitt commercial burglaries

Photo of suspect allegedly responsible for a string of commercial burglaries between Oct. 18 and 22 around James Street and Kirkville Road in DeWitt. (courtesy DeWitt Police Dept)

The DeWitt Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect allegedly responsible for a string of commercial burglaries between Oct. 18 and 22 around James Street and Kirkville Road, within the Town of DeWitt.

DeWitt Police responded to these burglaries, reporting that the male broke into or attempted to break into each business during overnight hours by breaking windows of the businesses. Surveillance video from multiple businesses showed the same male, wearing similar clothes and black mask.

The male suspect was seen wearing what appears to be a black skull paintball style mask, blue sweatshirt and grey sweatpants and what appear to be gray retro Jordan brand sneakers.

The DeWitt Police is asking for help to identify the suspect. Any information regarding the possible identity of the suspect should be forwarded to the Town of DeWitt Criminal Investigations Division at tips@townofdewitt.com

