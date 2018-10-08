Area Police Blotters – Weeks of Sept. 21 – Oct. 5

Cazenovia Police Department

Found:

Hearing aid on Albany Street and three bicycles. Contact the Cazenovia Police Department at 315-655-3276 to claim.

Arrests:

Charles Champagne, 18, of Louisiana, was arrested on Sept. 25 and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

A 17-year-old male, of Cazenovia, was arrested Sept. 15 and charged with violating an order of protection.

Tickets:

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree: 1

Failure to stop at stop sign: 1

Lighting violation: 1

No distinct plate: 1

No/improper signal: 1

No/inadequate lights: 1

No/inadequate plate lamps: 1

Operating motor vehicle while using mobile phone: 2

Operating motor vehicle while using portable electric device: 3

Side windows not transparent: 2

Speed in zone: 3

Uninspected motor vehicle: 1

Unlicensed operator: 1

Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.

