Area Police Blotters – Weeks of Sept. 21 – Oct. 5

Oct 08, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Crime
Found:
Hearing aid on Albany Street and three bicycles. Contact the Cazenovia Police Department at 315-655-3276 to claim.
Arrests:
Charles Champagne, 18, of Louisiana, was arrested on Sept. 25 and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
A 17-year-old male, of Cazenovia, was arrested Sept. 15 and charged with violating an order of protection.
Tickets:
Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree: 1
Failure to stop at stop sign: 1
Lighting violation: 1
No distinct plate: 1
No/improper signal: 1
No/inadequate lights: 1
No/inadequate plate lamps: 1
Operating motor vehicle while using mobile phone: 2
Operating motor vehicle while using portable electric device: 3
Side windows not transparent: 2
Speed in zone: 3
Uninspected motor vehicle: 1
Unlicensed operator: 1
Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Oct 08, 2018 0
Oct 08, 2018 0
Oct 08, 2018 0
Oct 08, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Oct 08, 2018
Oct 08, 2018
Oct 08, 2018
Oct 08, 2018
Oct 08, 2018