 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Area Police Blotters – Weeks of Sept. 21 – Oct. 5

Oct 08, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Crime

Area Police Blotters – Weeks of Sept. 21 – Oct. 5

Cazenovia Police Department

 

Found:

Hearing aid on Albany Street and three bicycles. Contact the Cazenovia Police Department at 315-655-3276 to claim.

 

Arrests:

Charles Champagne, 18, of Louisiana, was arrested on Sept. 25 and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

A 17-year-old male, of Cazenovia, was arrested Sept. 15 and charged with violating an order of protection.

 

Tickets:

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree: 1

Failure to stop at stop sign: 1

Lighting violation: 1

No distinct plate: 1

No/improper signal: 1

No/inadequate lights: 1

No/inadequate plate lamps: 1

Operating motor vehicle while using mobile phone: 2

Operating motor vehicle while using portable electric device: 3

Side windows not transparent: 2

Speed in zone: 3

Uninspected motor vehicle: 1

Unlicensed operator: 1

 

Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.

Comment on this Story

Cross country Lakers girls post another win
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill