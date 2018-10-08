Area Police Blotters: Sept. 26 to Oct. 3

DeWitt

Tequila Brice, 32, of Syracuse, was arrested on Sept. 29 and charged with theft of services.

Glen Casey, 76, of Syracuse, was arrested on Sept. 29 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Elizabeth Lozada, 24, of Syracuse, was arrested on Sept. 30 and charged with driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or more, driving while intoxicated, unreasonable speed and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Kenneth Laughlin, 25, of Mattydale, was arrested on Oct. 1 and charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth, fifth and seventh degree.

Michaela Moore, 21, of Mattydale, was arrested on Oct. 1 and charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree.

Manlius

David Gullen, 21, of Baldwinsville, was arrested on Sept. 26 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Reuben King, 27, of Syracuse, was arrested on Sept. 28 and charged with petit larceny.

Jordan Spring, 22, of Manlius, was arrested on Sept. 28 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Kyle Pingry, 25, of Manlius, was arrested on Sept. 28 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Nikut Boma, 24, homeless, was arrested on Sept. 29 and charged with false personation and trespassing.

Keri Nastri, 26, of Fayetteville, was arrested on Sept. 29 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Thomas Andrews, 38, of Central Square, was arrested on Sept. 30 and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, criminal possession of a hypodermic needle, aggravated unlicensed operator in the first degree, driving while under the influence of drugs, failure to keep right, uninspected motor vehicle and unlicensed operator.

Aaron Buyea, 22, of Cazenovia, was arrested on Oct. 1 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

