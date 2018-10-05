Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrest three on multiple drug charges

On October 4, at 5:30 p.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Village of Canastota Police Department jointly executed a search warrant at 130 West Street in the Village of Canastota that resulted in three people getting arrested on multiple drug charges.

Daniel R. Depugh, 58, of 130 West Street, Canastota, and Colleen M. Collins, 38, of 117 Noble Avenue, Syracuse, were charged with the following charges:

• Four Counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree (Class A Misdemeanor).

•Unlawful Possession of Marihuana (Violation).

•Criminal Possession of Marihuana in the 5th degree (Class B Misdemeanor).

• Criminal Possession of Marihuana in the 2nd degree (Class D Felony).

•Criminal Possession of a Stimulant in the 2nd degree (Class A Felony).

•Criminal Possession of a Stimulant in the 3rd degree with intent to sell (Class B Felony).

•Criminal Possession of a Stimulant in the 4th degree (Class C Felony).

•Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th degree (Class C Felony).

• Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th degree with intent to sell (Class D Felony).

•Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th degree (Class D Felony).

•Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree (Class B Felony).

•Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the 4th degree (LSD) (Class C Felony).

• Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd degree (Class A Misdemeanor).

It is alleged that Daniel Depugh and Colleen Collins possessed 40 grams of MDPV commonly known as bath salts, 20 cigarettes dipped in Phencyclidine (PCP), several ounces of marihuana butter which is a form of concentrated cannabis, 90 dosage units of Lysergic Acid (LSD), 1.5 pounds of marihuana and several scales and glassine envelopes for measuring and packaging controlled substances.

Daniel Depugh was also charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th degree (Class A Misdemeanor) for possessing metal knuckles.

Deborah A. Collins, 57, of 130 West Street, Canastota, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree (Class A Misdemeanor) for possessing a quantity of bath salts.

Daniel Depugh and Colleen Collins were arraigned at the Town of Sullivan Court. Both were remanded to the Madison County Jail. Depugh was remanded without bail. Colleen Collins was remanded in lieu of $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond. Deborah Collins was issued an appearance ticket directing her to appear at the Village of Canastota Court on October 23, 2018 at 3 p.m. to answer the charge.

