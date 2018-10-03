Area Police Blotters: Sept. 18 – 25

DeWitt

Joseph Edwards, 45, of Syracuse, was arrested on Sept. 18 and charged with petit larceny and resisting arrest.

Karen Aubertine, 32, of Oswego, was arrested on Sept. 18 and charged with petit larceny and criminal impersonation.

Ronald McKnight, 23, of Syracuse, was arrested on Sept. 20 and charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree and petit larceny.

Jennifer Shelter, 34, of Chittenango, was arrested on Sept. 20 and charged with criminal possession of stolen property.

Timothy Shelter, 34, of Chittenango, was arrested on Sept. 20 and charged with criminal possession of stolen property.

Jahdaysha Jones, 21, of Syracuse, was arrested on Sept. 22 and charged with petit larceny.

Linda Legette, 60, of Bernards Bay, was arrested on Sept. 24 and charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree.

Robert Twomey, 37, of Canastota, was arrested on Sept. 24 and charged with harassment in the second degree and criminal contempt.

Bonnie Mandurano, 36, homeless, was arrested on Sept. 24 and charged with criminal mischief in the third degree.

Gregory Kiernan, 29, of Cortland, was arrested on Sept. 24 and charged with grand larceny and petit larceny.

Regina Marshman, 50, of Syracuse, was arrested on Sept. 25 and charged with petit larceny.

Manlius

Anthony Jackson, 20, of Watertown, was arrested on Sept.19 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Damien Wilson, 21, of Watertown, was arrested on Sept.19 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Katlyn Medermid, 21, of Castorland, was arrested on Sept. 19 and charged with driving while under the influence of drugs and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Michael Colon, 19, of Syracuse, was arrested on Sept. 20 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Kyle Valletta, 30, of Fabius, was arrested on Sept. 22 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, unlawful possession of marijuana and no seat belt.

Angel Waite, 37, of Chittenango, was arrested on Sept. 22 and charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to keep right.

Jacob Benson, 32, of Fulton, was arrested on Sept. 25 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story