State Police investigating fatal crash in Madison County

State Police in Morrisville are investigating a fatal one-car crash that occurred Thursday, September 27, 2018 on Buyea Road in the town of Smithfield.

The investigation revealed a 2009 Toyota Yaris, operated by Miller M. Wade, age 18 was traveling north on Buyea Road when the vehicle exited the roadway from the east shoulder, struck an embankment and became airborne. The vehicle then struck a tree and came to rest in a ravine.

Wade was airlifted to SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse with severe head trauma and listed in critical condition. A back-seat passenger, Trevor S. Rice, age 23, from Oneida, NY was pronounced deceased at the scene. A front-seat passenger, Brett A. Moyer, age 23 from Oneida, NY was extricated from the vehicle and transported to SUNY Upstate Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story