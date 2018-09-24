Area Police Blotters – Week of Sept. 14-21

Sep 24, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Crime
Found:
Money on Route 92. Contact the Cazenovia Police Department at (315) 655-3276 to claim.
Tickets:
Operating motor vehicle while using portable electric device: 1
Unlicensed operator: 1
Unregistered motor vehicle: 1
Uninpsected trailer: 1
Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.
Arrests:
Travis J. Crandall, 39, of New Woodstock, was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while having a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or greater, and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Arrests:
Benjamin A. Geers, 27, of Georgetown, was arrested Sept. 12 in Cazenovia and charged with probation violation.
Rebecca L. Marris, 36, of Erieville, was arrested Sept. 14 and charged with welfare fraud in the third degree, grand larceny in the third degree, five counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, and two counts of perjury in the third degree.
Reanna J. Strong, 42, of Fenner, was arrested Sept. 16 and charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and controlled substance in non-original container.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Sep 24, 2018 0
Sep 24, 2018 0
Sep 24, 2018 0
Sep 24, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Sep 24, 2018
Sep 24, 2018
Sep 24, 2018
Sep 24, 2018
Sep 24, 2018