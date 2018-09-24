Area Police Blotters: Sept. 10-17

DeWitt

Traci Newton, 37, of North Syracuse, was arrested on Sept. 11 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Jennifer Bancamper, 19, of Syracuse, was arrested on Sept. 12 and charged with petit larceny.

Karen Pena, 18, of Syracuse, was arrested on Sept. 12 and charged with petit larceny.

Brandon Argento, 24, of East Syracuse, was arrested on Sept. 13 and charged with criminal mischief and harassment.

Darryl Gregory, 34, of Syracuse, was arrested on Sept. 13 and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Ashley Alaniz, 31, of Manlius, was arrested on Sept. 13 and charged with petit larceny.

Denise Haywood, 51, of Syracuse, was arrested on Sept. 14 and charged with petit larceny.

Rodney Horton, 52, of Syracuse, was arrested on Sept. 14 and charged with petit larceny.

Fuquan Pitts, 25, of Syracuse, was arrested on Sept. 14 and charged with criminal mischief.

Charles Bliss, 47, of Cicero, was arrested on Sept. 16 and charged with petit larceny.

Robert Leonardo, 27, of Syracuse, was arrested on Sept. 16 and charged with reckless endangerment, obstruction of governmental administration and disorderly conduct.

Roger Giuseppetti, 31, of Syracuse, was arrested on Sept. 17 and charged with criminal sale of marijuana in the fourth degree and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Manlius

A 17-year-old male, of East Syracuse, was arrested on Sept. 11 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Brittany Moen, 32, of Syracuse, was arrested on Sept. 12 and charged with driving while under the influence of drugs, speeding in zone, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle and unregistered motor vehicle.

Augustus Petzoldt, 29, of Beaver Falls, was arrested on Sept. 13 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Elizabeth Shane, 22, of Chittenango, was arrested on Sept. 13 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, operating a motor vehicle while on the phone and failure to use designated lane.

A 17-year-old female, of Minoa, was arrested on Sept. 14 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Letitia McBride, 42, of Syracuse, was arrested on Sept. 14 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

William Hook, 43, of Canastota, was arrested on Sept. 14 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

David Burton, 23, of Kirkville, was arrested on Sept. 14 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Cohen Woodcock, 30, of Vernon Center, was arrested on Sept. 14 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and driving while intoxicated.

Mason Lambert, 22, of Minoa, was arrested on Sept. 15 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Dillion McKee, 26, of Clay, was arrested on Sept. 16 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

A 16-year-old male, of Syracuse, was arrested on Sept. 16 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

A 17-year-old female, of Syracuse, was arrested on Sept. 16 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Colton Squadrito, 27, of Vernon Center, was arrested on Sept. 17 and charged with aggravated unlicensed driver, unlicensed operation, unsafe tire and moving from lane unsafely.

Francis Galvin, 18, of Elkridge, MD, was arrested on Sept. 17 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

