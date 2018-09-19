Police make three more arrests in Chili’s robbery/homicide case

By Jason Emerson

Editor

DeWitt Police have announced three more arrests in the Chili’s robbery double homicide that occurred in DeWitt last week — two men and a woman who are alleged to have given assistance to suspect William D. Wood Jr.

Police state they have arrested Ronald B. Green, 47; Tracy L. Brown, 53; and Ryan J. Brown, 30, all from the City of Syracuse, all on Sept. 18.

Wood, 32, was arrested Sept. 16 and charged with two counts of murder in the first degree and one count of robbery in the first degree. He is alleged to have robbed the Chili’s Restaurant 3691 Erie Blvd E, in the Town of DeWitt at approximately 1:04 a.m. on Sept. 15 and killed two employees during the incident.

Police have identified the victims as Kristopher Hicks and Stephen Gudknecht. They were two of four employees working that night during the robbery. The other two employees escaped with their lives, although police state that Wood allegedly intended to kill all four employees that night but his gun may have jammed.

Wood fled the scene and was on the run for 24 hours. He was arrested in Fulton at an address he frequented, according to police.

According to police, Green was the getaway driver and appears to have driven Wood to Fulton and is being charged with two counts of murder in the second degree and one count of endangering the welfare of a child because he had his 2 year old child in the car at the time of this incident.

Green is currently being held in the Onondaga County Justice Center and is awaiting arraignment.

Tracy Brown is being charged with two counts murder in the second degree and provided the gun to Wood in agreement to receive money from the robbery.

Brown is currently being held in the Onondaga County Justice Center and is awaiting arraignment.

Ryan Brown is being charged with one count of hindering prosecution in the second degree and was in the car when it traveled to Fulton with Wood. He also was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree for possessing eight bindles of heroin when he was located.

Brown is currently being held in the Onondaga County Justice Center and is awaiting arraignment.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story