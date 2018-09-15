Robbery double homicide at Chili’s in DeWitt

DeWitt police are investigating a robbery and double homicide at Chili’s Restaurant 3691 Erie Blvd E, in the Town of DeWitt at approximately 1:04 a.m. on September 15.

According to police, upon arrival Dewitt Police units found two Chili’s employees had been shot. One was deceased at the scene and the second employee was transported to a local hospital where he died.

DeWitt investigators and officers are currently processing the scene for physical evidence and interviewing witnesses.

The DeWitt Fire Department and AMR Ambulance responded to transport the second victim to the hospital.

DeWitt Police were assisted by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, and Syracuse Police K9. The suspect(s) fled the scene at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information should contact the DeWitt Police tips line at tips@townofdewitt.com.

