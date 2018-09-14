 

Detectives make arrest in 2015 Jamesville bank robbery

Sep 14, 2018 Crime, Eagle Bulletin

Timothy Melnik

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that sheriff’s detectives have charged an Oneida County man in connection with the 2015 M&T Bank robbery that occurred in Jamesville.

Timothy Melnik, 37, of Oswego Road, Rome, was recently identified as the man responsible for the robbery of the M&T Bank, located at 6499 East Seneca Turnpike in the Jamesville Town Square Plaza, after DNA analysis from evidence collected at the scene confirmed his identity.

Melnik is accused of entering the bank on the morning of March 19, 2015, where he passed a note to the teller demanding money. Melnik had immediately fled from the bank after taking an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen on foot running northbound on Jamesville Road.

Melnik was charged with robbery in the first degree and was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court on August 30. Bail was set at $2,500 cash/$5,000 bond.

Girls tennis Bees earn sweep of Syracuse East
Jason Emerson

