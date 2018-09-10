Area Police Blotters – Week of Aug. 31 to Sept. 7

Cazenovia Police Department

Found:

Subaru key and five other miscellaneous keys on Route 13 near Bingley Road. Contact the Cazenovia Police Department at 315-655-3276 to claim.

Arrests:

Benjamin Schreibman, 27, of Cazenovia, was arrested Sept. 4 and charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree – intent to damage property.

Holly O. Muir, 46, of Cazenovia, was arrested Sept. 3 and charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree – intent to damage property.

Moises Sanchez, Jr., 37, of New Jersey, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and equipment violation.

Tickets:

Disobeying traffic control device: 1

Driver’s view obstructed: 1

No/inadequate lights: 1

No/inadequate muffler: 2

Operating without insurance: 1

Operating while registration suspended/revoked: 2

Uninspected trailer: 1

Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.

New York State Police

Arrests:

Trevor J. Nourse, 20, of Cazenovia, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while having a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or higher, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on the highway, failure to stop at stop sign and failure to obey traffic device.

Peyton G. Davie, 23, of Chittenango, was arrested Sept. 1 in Cazenovia and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while having a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or higher and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Grace B. Tily, 68, of Syracuse, was arrested Aug. 25 in Fenner and charged with trespassing.

Jose R. Figueroa, 23, of Erieville, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests:

Bradley R. Wimett, 35, of Cazenovia, was arrested Aug. 28 and charged with failure to appear in court.

