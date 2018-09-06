Man arrested for drunk driving plows through stone wall into yard on Lincklaen Street

The front yard fence and stone wall at 120 Lincklaen Street sustained damage when a man, later arrested for drunk driving,drove his car through a stop sign and onto the property. (photo by Jason Emerson)

Lincklaen Street residents got a rude surprise last Saturday morning, Sept. 1, when a man later arrested for drunk driving destroyed a home’s stone wall and ended up driving into the front yard.

According to New York State Police, who responded to the scene, Trevor J. Nourse, 20, of Cazenovia, was driving east on Lincklaen Terrace when he drove through a stop sign, jumped the curb and drove his car through the stone wall at 120 Lincklaen Street in the village.

Cazenovia Fire Department and CAVAC personnel were dispatched to the scene. Cazenovia Village Police were responding to another call, which is why state police handled the incident.

No injuries were reported by police.

Nourse was arrested by state police and charged with misdemeanors for driving while intoxicated and driving while having a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or higher, as well as with violations for drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on the highway, failure to stop at stop sign and failure to obey traffic device.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story