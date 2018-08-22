Man charged with St. Matthew’s School burglary caught in Buffalo committing burglary

Codey Kistner

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

A man who allegedly stole cash and a Galisano Children’s Hospital donation jar after breaking into the St. Matthew’s School in East Syracuse on Aug. 19 was caught a day later after committing another burglary in Buffalo.

According to the DeWitt Police Department, the suspect has been identified as Codey Kistner, 27, of Utica. The investigation revealed that Kistner was arrested on Aug. 20 in Buffalo after committing another burglary and was identified by a business owner from the Utica/Rome area who had been previously burglarized by the suspect, said police.

According to police, charges are pending on Kistner who is currently being held in Erie County on multiple charges.

On the morning of Aug. 19, DeWitt Officers responded to St. Matthew’s School on Kinne Street in the Village of East Syracuse for a burglary complaint at around 8:45 a.m., according to police. Upon arrival, officers found two interior doors with broken windows damaged by the burglar to gain access inside to different areas of the building, said police. Cash and a donation jar to the Galisano Children’s Hospital was reported missing.

