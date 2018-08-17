Grand jury indicts two teens for bathroom video of special needs classmate

A Madison County grand jury has returned multiple indictments against two teenagers who were arrested for secretly recording a video of a special needs teenager last May while he was using a Cazenovia High School bathroom urinal and then disseminating that video to others.

According to court records, Andrew Peterson 17, of Cazenovia, was indicted on six criminal counts, including Class E felony charges of unlawful surveillance in the first degree, two counts of dissemination of an unlawful surveillance image in the first degree and endangering the welfare of an incompetent/physically disabled person in the first degree. He was also indicted on Class A misdemeanor charges of dissemination of an unlawful surveillance image in the second degree and endangering the welfare of an incompetent/physically disabled person in the second degree.

Christopher Sparks, 16, of Cazenovia, was indicted on five criminal counts, including Class E felony charges of dissemination of an unlawful surveillance image in the first degree (two counts) and endangering the welfare of an incompetent/physically disabled person in the first degree. He was also indicted on Class A misdemeanor charges of dissemination of an unlawful surveillance image in the second degree and endangering the welfare of an incompetent/physically disabled person in the second degree.

Peterson and Sparks were two of three teens — all Cazenovia High School students — arrested for taking and disseminating the cell phone video on May 22.

According to police, the video was shared via Snapchat to 36 other people.

“I never feel it is appropriate to try, or to advocate for, a case in the press. The grand jury met, returned the indictment, and we will work for a fair disposition for both the victim and the defendants,” said Madison County Assistant District Attorney Robert Mascari. “But I really hope this whole incident becomes a bit of a teaching moment for the whole high school, and the public in general, as far as how we treat and respect other people.”

The third suspect arrested in the case, a 16-year-old male from Peterboro, was not included in the grand jury indictments. That suspect “took full responsibility for his actions,” cooperated with the investigation and will receive a Youthful Offender status as part of his disposition, Mascari said.

No arraignment date has been scheduled yet for Peterson and Sparks, Mascari said.

