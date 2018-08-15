County correction department officer arrested

Giovanni Procino

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that a correction department officer was arrested and charged on Aug. 14 following an internally initiated investigation into the falsification of business records.

Sheriff’s detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division arrested Giovanni Procino, 27, a sheriff’s office employee assigned to the Jamesville Correctional Facility, with the misdemeanor crimes of falsifying business records in the second degree and official misconduct.

According to police, on July 3, Procino allegedly lied to supervisors and filed a false written report pertaining to an incident that involved the management and security of several inmates under his supervision.

Procino, who has been a correction officer for nearly two years, has been suspended without pay per New York State Civil Service procedure. He was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of DeWitt Court at 5 p.m. Aug. 15.

