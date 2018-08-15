County correction department officer arrested

Aug 15, 2018 Jason Emerson Crime, Eagle Bulletin
Giovanni Procino
The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that a correction department officer was arrested and charged on Aug. 14 following an internally initiated investigation into the falsification of business records.
Sheriff’s detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division arrested Giovanni Procino, 27, a sheriff’s office employee assigned to the Jamesville Correctional Facility, with the misdemeanor crimes of falsifying business records in the second degree and official misconduct.
According to police, on July 3, Procino allegedly lied to supervisors and filed a false written report pertaining to an incident that involved the management and security of several inmates under his supervision.
Procino, who has been a correction officer for nearly two years, has been suspended without pay per New York State Civil Service procedure. He was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of DeWitt Court at 5 p.m. Aug. 15.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Aug 15, 2018 0
Aug 15, 2018 0
Aug 15, 2018 0
Aug 14, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Aug 15, 2018
Aug 15, 2018