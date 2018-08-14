Fayetteville man arrested for DWAI-Drugs following an accident investigation in Central Square

Aug 14, 2018 Jason Emerson Crime, Eagle Bulletin
Richard D. Kim
State Police arrested Richard D. Kim, 41, of Summerview Drive, Fayetteville, for vehicular assault in the second degree, a class “E” felony; DWAI – Drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor and unlawful possession of marijuana.
According to police, at approximately 6:30 p.m. on August 13, state troopers responded to East Avenue in the village of Central Square for reports of a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian. Investigation revealed a 2016 Volkswagen, operated by Kim, was traveling east on East Ave when he stated he “passed out” and struck a pedestrian who was walking in the same direction.
The pedestrian, identified as Sarah J. Pluta, 22, from Central Square, was transported by Menter’s Ambulance to SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse with non-life-threatening injuries.
Kim was arraigned in the town of Parish Court and was remanded to the Oswego County Jail on $1000 cash bail /$2000 bond and is scheduled to appear in the village of Central Square Court at 5 p.m. on Tuesday August 14.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
