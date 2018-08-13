 

Two vehicles stolen in Cazenovia in a single day over the weekend

Aug 13, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Crime

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

A Cazenovia College pickup truck and a personal car were stolen over the weekend in Cazenovia — one of which was found a mile away from where it was parked and with alcohol inside, and the other found a few feet away from the owner’s home. While two robberies in a day is an uncommon occurrence in the village, Chief Michael Hayes said both crimes were likely not committed by the same perpetuator.

Hayes said the Cazenovia College truck was stolen between the hours of 2 and 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning Aug. 12. It was abandoned on South Ten Eyck Avenue — a mile away from its original location, with a Labatt Blue bottle found inside along with two shots of Jim Beam maple bourbon whiskey found near the passenger side.

A Cazenovia College pickup truck stolen Sunday morning was found abandoned on South Ten Eyck Avenue, one mile from its original location, according to police. (photo by Lauren Young)

Another car was stolen from a resident’s driveway on Sunday and was found a few feet away, “not even around the corner,” said Hayes.

Prosecution was declined by both vehicle owners, but Hayes said if the perpetrator(s) do not admit to their crimes as soon as possible, the department will “prosecute to the fullest extent.”

Both vehicles have been processed and had fingerprints pulled for further evaluation.

“We definitely have enough to pull some prints,” said Hayes.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Residents with information concerning the ongoing investigations are encouraged to call the department at 315-655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.

Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

