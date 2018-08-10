Police blotter: Baldwinsville Police Department – June 22-July 30

Baldwinsville Police Department

On June 22, Michael D. Lewis, 30, of 116 Steele Road, Camillus, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than .08 percent, aggravated driving while intoxicated and speed-in-zone when alcohol involvement was detected after a traffic stop on Van Buren Road for speeding. He was released on his own recognizance to appear in court on July 25.

On June 25, a 17-year-old male from Baldwinsville was arrested and charged with forcible touching and three counts of second-degree harassment after an investigation into four victims being forcibly touched at Baker High School, at 29 E. Oneida St., on April 1. He was released on an appearance ticket to appear in court on July 18.

On June 25, Dawna Grey-Schaber, 46, of 8272 Exeter Drive, Baldwinsville, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than .08 percent after an investigation into an erratic driver who hit a mailbox and a trash can and drove through a yard in the area of Mercer Street at Mott Road. She was released on her own recognizance to appear in court on July 18.

On July 5, George C. Gunn, Jr., 20, of 6406 Erica Lane, Liverpool, was arrested and charged with petit larceny, fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree tampering regarding two bench warrants issued by the Village of Baldwinsville Court on June 28. He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center, on a bail of $250 cash or $500 bond, to reappear in the Village of Baldwinsville Court on July 11.

On July 8, Joey P. Atchinson, 41, of 402 Willis Avenue, Syracuse, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than .08 percent and failed to use designated lane when alcohol involvement was detected after a traffic stop on Oswego Street for stopping (in two lanes) at the red light on East Genesee Street at Oswego Street. He was released on his own recognizance to appear in court on Aug. 8.

On July 19, Rebeka L. Heames, 40, of 344 Primrose Path, Syracuse, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than .08 percent, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than .18 percent and speed-in-zone when alcohol involvement was detected after a traffic stop for speeding on East Genesee Street. She was released on her own recognizance to appear in court on Aug. 22.

On July 20, Kathleen A. Bahn, 45, of 42 Seneca St., Baldwinsville, was arrested and charged with felony driving while intoxicated, felony driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than .08 percent, felony aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than .18 percent and leaving scene property damage accident after an investigation into a hit and run accident in the parking lot of 33 Water St. where she left on foot. She was located a short time later and alcohol involvement was detected. Computer checks revealed a prior driving while intoxicated conviction within the past 10 years. She was released on her own recognizance to appear in court on Aug. 22.

On July 29, Kelly J. Brogan, 36, of 2508 Pipers Court, Baldwinsville, was arrested and charged with petit larceny after an investigation into stolen merchandise from Kinney Drugs at 21 E. Genesee St. on July 25. She turned herself in and was released on an appearance ticket to appear in court on Aug. 22.

On July 30, Corey D. DeLong, 34, of 8071 River Road, Baldwinsville, was arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operator, unlicensed driver, and using a portable electronic device while driving after a traffic stop on East Genesee Street for talking on his cell phone while operating a motor vehicle. Computer checks revealed his license was suspended. He was released on his own recognizance to appear in court on Sept. 12.

