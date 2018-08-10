Oneida man arrested for having meth lab in Canastota

Aug 10, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Crime
Ronald R. Ortman Jr.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators last week arrested an Oneida man for having two meth labs in a Canastota residence.
According to the sheriff’s office, on Aug. 8 their investigators and members of the Canastota Police Department responded to 102 East Chapel Street in the Village of Canastota for a report of a strong chemical odor consistent with odors produced during the cooking of methamphetamine. Investigators obtained information that a man was possibly cooking meth inside the apartment, so they entered and located Ronald R. Ortman Jr., 38, of 150 Madison Street apartment 6, Oneida.
Ortman admitted to investigators that he had been cooking meth in the apartment and hid the lab in the attic. Due to the hazardous material contained in a meth lab, the building was evacuated.
A search warrant was executed which led to the discovery of two meth labs inside the residence. The New York State Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team (CCSERT) seized the two labs and removed them from the scene.
Sheriff’s investigators arrested Ortman and charged him with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree (Class A felony), unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine in the third degree (Class D felony), criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree (Class A misdemeanor) and endangering the welfare of a child (Class A misdemeanor).
Ortman was arraigned at the Town of Sullivan Court and remanded to the Madison County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond. He is scheduled to reappear at the Village of Canastota Court on August 14 to answer the charges.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Aug 10, 2018 0
Aug 09, 2018 0
Aug 08, 2018 0
Aug 08, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Aug 10, 2018
Aug 10, 2018
Aug 09, 2018