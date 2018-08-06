Area Police Blotters – Week of July 27 to Aug. 3

Aug 06, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Crime
Arrests:
Bracy L. Fowler, 33, of Lowville, was arrested on Aug. 1 and charged with failure to appear in court.
Tickets:
Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree: 1
Disobeying traffic control device: 1
Operating motor vehicle while using portable electric device: 1
Pass red signal: 1
Uninspected motor vehicle: 1
Unregistered motor vehicle: 1
Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
