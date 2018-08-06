Area Police Blotters – Week of July 27 to Aug. 3

Cazenovia Police Department

Arrests:

Bracy L. Fowler, 33, of Lowville, was arrested on Aug. 1 and charged with failure to appear in court.

Tickets:

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree: 1

Disobeying traffic control device: 1

Operating motor vehicle while using portable electric device: 1

Pass red signal: 1

Uninspected motor vehicle: 1

Unregistered motor vehicle: 1

Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story