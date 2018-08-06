Area Police Blotters — July 26 to Aug. 1

DeWitt

Dylan Jones, 26, of Syracuse, was arrested on July 26 and charged with burglary in the second degree, petit larceny and criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

Alyssa St. Andrew, 18, of Syracuse, was arrested on July 28 and charged with petit larceny.

Richard Brophy, 67, of Canastota, of Syracuse, was arrested on July 28 and charged with petit larceny.

Kassedy Jacobs, 19, of Syracuse, was arrested on July 28 and charged with petit larceny.

Jerome Johnson, 26, of Jamesville, was arrested on July 28 and charged with driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a breath test and failure to stay in lane.

Thomas Bates, 28, of DeWitt, was arrested on July 29 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, unregistered vehicle, improper plates and inadequate muffler.

Christina Kraft, 37, of LaFayette, was arrested on July 29 and charged with petit larceny.

Gabriel Rich, 18, of Watertown, was arrested on July 29 and charged with burglary in the second degree, conspiracy in the fourth degree and criminal possession of stolen property.

Morgan Schoonmaker, 22, of Syracuse, was arrested on July 29 and charged with false personation.

Sean Mumley, 29, of Cicero, was arrested on July 31 and charged with burglar in the third degree and petit larceny.

Manlius

Jessica Boland, 33, of Minoa, was arrested on July 26 and charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree.

Terri Dillion, 48, of Syracuse, was arrested on July 26 and charged with driving while intoxicated and unregistered motor vehicle.

Lakia Evans, 37, of Syracuse, was arrested on July 26 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Christopher Hines, 59, of Cicero, was arrested on July 26 and charged with littering.

A 17-year-old female, of Manlius, was arrested on July 27 and charged with petit larceny.

A 17-year-old female, of Manlius, was arrested on July 27 and charged with petit larceny.

Shane Knapp, 29, of Canastota, was arrested on July 27 and charged with an arrest warrant for operation while registration or privilege is suspended and no inspection certificate.

Justin Rugar, 26, of Oriskany Falls, was arrested on July 27 and charged with an arrest warren for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree, using a vehicle without an interlock, speeding in zone and unlicensed driver.

Andrew Desimone, 30, of East Syracuse, was arrested on July 28 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Wesley Nelson, 47, of Syracuse, was arrested on July 28 and charged with petit larceny.

Ivy Morgan, 37, of Kirkville, was arrested on July 29 and charged with a violation of local ordinance.

Anhque Duong, 29, of East Syracuse, was arrested on July 30 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

David Ware, 40, of Manlius, was arrested on July 30 and charged with criminal trespassing in the third degree.

