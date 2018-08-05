 

Aug 05, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Crime

Cazenovia man arrested on child pornography charges

Naven E. Conley

A 74-year-oold Cazenovia man has been arrested by state police on charges of child pornography.

On Thursday, August 2, state police arrested Naven E. Conley, of 5006 East Lake Road in Cazenovia, and charged him with predatory sexual assault against a child, a class “A-II” felony.

According to police, an investigation began on July 31, 2018, after images consistent with child pornography were uploaded to a social media platform. A search warrant was executed at the Conley residence and a forensic exam of all electronic media was completed by members of the State Police Computer Crime Unit. Investigators discovered images and videos of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 7 and were able to identify Conley as the suspect.

Conley was arraigned in the town of Cazenovia Court and was remanded to the Madison County Jail without bail.

Additional charges are pending, and the investigation is continuing by members of the state police and Homeland Security Investigations, according to a state police press release.

If anyone has information regarding Naven Conley, they are asked to contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 315-366-6000.

This investigation was conducted by members of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which includes members of the NYSP, Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Marshals Service. State Police were also assisted by the Madison County Child Advocacy Center.

