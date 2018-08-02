Police blotter: North Syracuse PD arrests – April 30 to June 24

Aug 02, 2018 admin Crime, News, Star Review
Damian Bonanni, 33, of 2284 County Route 37, Mallory, New York, was charged with petit larceny.
Khiel M. Taylor, 25, of 2284 County Route 37, Mallory, New York, was charged with petit larceny.
Jessica L. Wright, 37, of North Syracuse. Charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of greater than .08 percent, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .18 percent or more and failure to keep right.
Douglas K. Hogue, 29, of North Syracuse. Charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
Corey A. Green, 31, of Mattydale. Charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle, endangering the welfare of a child, refusal to take a breath test and unauthorized lights/improper color.
Mark H. Olin, 53, of Syracuse. Charged with criminal mischief in the second degree.
Kaylee R. Sharp, 24, of Baldwinsville. Charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of greater than .08 percent and speed in zone.
Edmund J. Cizenski, 45, of 237 Chestnut St., North Syracuse, was charged with criminal contempt in the first degree.
Edmund J. Cizenski, 48, of North Syracuse. Charged with criminal contempt in the first degree and harassment in the second degree.
John A. Esterdahl, 53, of North Syracuse. Charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of greater than .08 percent and failure to keep right.
William J. “Billy” Campbell, 23, of 15 Lee Terrace, North Syracuse, was charged with criminal mischief.
Jeanette J. Mitchell, 45, of 101 Gertrude St., North Syracuse, was charged with two counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree.
William A. “Richie” Chiarappa, 45, of 441 S. Main St., North Syracuse, was charged with criminal contempt in the first degree.
Thomas J. Joslin, 54, of 105 Gordon Road, Clay, was charged with driving while intoxicated and driving with .08 of 1 percent or more of alcohol.
Jessica L. Simmon, 30, of 4657 Makyes Road, Syracuse, was charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree and unlawful possession of marijuana.
Alex R. Sellin, 26, of 5058 Bear Road, North Syracuse, was charged with criminal trespass in the second degree.
Lori L. Avery, 53, of Syracuse. Charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or higher, aggravated unlicenced operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree, no plates and unlicensed operator.
Kyle L. Nicol, 24, of West Monroe. Charged with criminal mischief in the third degree.
Scott A. LaValley, 49, of North Syracuse. Charged with criminal contempt in the second degree.
Edmund J. Cizenski, 45, of North Syracuse. Charged with aggravated harassment in the third degree and criminal contempt in the first degree.
A 16-year-old femaile from Cicero. Charged with driving with ability impaired by drugs and following too closely.
Sharad D. Isaac, 37, of Clay. Charged with driving while intoxicated, passing red light, failure to keep right and right turn on red/failure to yield.
