Kinney Drugs pharmacy employee arrested by Caz police for stealing drugs

Sandy Snyder

Later arrested by county sheriff for several ATM thefts

A Canastota woman has been arrested and charged by two different law enforcement agencies for allegedly committing crimes in four different municipalities, racking up a total of 28 criminal charges against her.

Sandy Snyder, 32, was arrested by Cazenovia police on July 13 for allegedly stealing controlled substances from the Kinney Drugs on Albany Street, where she worked as a pharmacy technician.

According to Cazenovia Police Chief Michael Hayes, a Kinney Drugs loss prevention official approached the police about investigating the alleged crimes. Cazenovia investigators worked with Kinney and with investigators from the state department of health on the case.

Snyder was charged by the Cazenovia police with four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, falsifying business records in the first degree and six counts of petit larceny.

Nine days later, on July 22, Snyder was arrested again, this time by Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators in Canastota. According to the sheriff’s office, Snyder allegedly stole a credit card from a residence in the Town of Lincoln and then made several unauthorized ATM withdrawals with the card from several locations in Cazenovia, Chittenango and Hamilton. The amount of the withdrawals totaled $800.

Cazenovia court records indicate the ATM card belonged to Snyder’s step-father.

Snyder was charged with one count of grand larceny in the fourth degree (Class E Felony), eight counts of criminal possession of stolen property (Class E Felony) and eight counts of petit larceny (Class A Misdemeanor).

She was issued appearance tickets for the Town of Lincoln Court, Village of Cazenovia Court, Village of Hamilton Court and the Village of Chittenango Court directing her to appear to answer the charges.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story