Area Police Blotters – July 10 to 17

DeWitt

Mark Hubbard, 37, of DeWitt, was arrested on July 10 and charged with petit larceny.

Kevin Parham Jr., 18, of Syracuse, was arrested on July 10 and charged with petit larceny.

Laurie Lozo, 57, of Syracuse, was arrested on July 11 and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or more, aggravated driving while intoxicated, speed not reasonable and following too closely.

Matthew Sarazin, 50, of Nedrow, was arrested on July 12 and charged with burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the third degree and grand larceny in the fourth degree.

Victor Rivera, 21, of Syracuse, was arrested on July 12 and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or more and aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree.

Reecca Blowers, 28, of Pennellville, was arrested on July 12 and charged with petit larceny.

Addie Barnwell, 27, of East Syracuse, was arrested on July 12 and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent, failure to use designated lane and no signal.

Randy Stewart, 51, of Jamesville, was arrested on July 14 and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent, refusal of a breath test and unlicensed operator.

Andrea Hanzel, 40, of Liverpool, was arrested on July 15 and charged with petit larceny.

Travis Hanzel, 41, of Liverpool, was arrested on July 15 and charged with petit larceny.

Heather Riley, 44, of Fayetteville, was arrested on July 16 and charged with petit larceny and issuing a bad check.

Willie Williams, 36, of Oswego, was arrested on July 16 and charged with petit larceny.

Joseph Fullana, 21, of Syracuse, was arrested on July 16 and charged with criminal possession of marijuana in the fifth degree.

Samantha Griffin, 30, of Madrid, was arrested on July 16 and charged with trespassing.

Robert Twomey, 36, of Canastota, was arrested on July 17 and charged with harassment in the second degree and criminal contempt in the second degree.

Manlius

Daniel Lyons, 54, of Cazenovia, was arrested on July 10 and charged with driving while intoxicated and on drugs and following too closely.

Gregory Synder, 64, of Cazenovia, was arrested on July 10 and charged with driving while intoxicated, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, driving across a hazard marking and no plate lamps.

David Ware, 40, of Manlius, was arrested on July 11 and charged with petit larceny.

Benjamin Chen, 45, of North Syracuse, was arrested on July 12 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, unlawful possession of marijuana and inadequate plate lamp.

Kelly Fletcher, 40, of East Syracuse, was arrested on July 12 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and a public health law violation.

Brian Mesa, 43, of Camillus, was arrested on July 12 and charged with operating a vehicle with suspended registration.

Tyler Mahoney, 26, of Manlius, was arrested on July 13 and charged with driving while intoxicated, failure to keep right and following too closely.

Richard Connors, 31, of Baldwinsville, was arrested on July 13 and charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree and harassment in the second degree.

Geraldine Stringfield, 31, of Syracuse, was arrested on July 14 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Destinee Gordon, 24, of Syracuse, was arrested on July 14 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Jillian Snedden, 29, of West Monroe, was arrested on July 16 and charged with unlicensed operator, operating without insurance, suspended registration and aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story