Livin’ in Liverpool: What will you do when the shooting starts?

Teachers practice evacuating from the Baker High School cafeteria at an active shooter training session March 16. (Photo by Ashley M. Casey)

During the first 21 weeks of 2018 there had already been 23 school shootings in which people were hurt or killed. That averages out to more than one shooting a week.

You’ve seen the images on the nightly news of long lines of students with their hands on their heads evacuating schools attacked by crazed riflemen in places as far flung as Santa Fe, Texas, Parkland, Florida, and Benton, Kentucky.

How long will it before such a crime occurs closer to home? If and when it does, will you be ready to deal with it?

Training Thursday at Library

Three Liverpool Police officers recently attended the Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events Training offered by the New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services. The officers — Sean Pierce, John Prasky and Dave Sturtz — are now certified CRASE instructors, and are expected to offer workshops to local businesses and community groups. On Thursday, July 12, those officers will conduct a training session for members of the public at 6 p.m., at the Liverpool Public Library. They did the same for village officials in March.

Avoid, deny, defend!

The theme of Thursday’s session is ADD — avoid, deny defend. That strategy, developed by ALERRT, Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training, provides guidance and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter event.

Topics will include the history and prevalence of active shooter events, the role of professional guardians, civilian response options, medical issues and drills.

Thursday’s sessions are expected to last more than two and a half hours; lpl.org; (315) 457-0310.

Murder suspect indicted

Seven months after Onondaga County Sheriff’s Detectives charged a state parolee with murdering 25-year-old Jacob Giarrusso, the suspect — Jacob E. Stanton, 24, of Geddes — was indicted on June 22, in Salina Town Court.

Giarrusso’s body was discovered last November in the trunk of his parked car on Galloway Drive at the Brookwood on the Green apartment complex, off Morgan Road. Giarusso had been struck with a blunt instrument and stabbed, authorities said.

Stanton was charged Dec. 19 with second-degree murder, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, tampering with physical evidence and petit larceny in connection with Giarrusso’s death. No motive has yet been suggested by investigators or prosecutors.

Giarrusso reportedly lived with his grandmother in the town of Salina, on Sunflower Drive, Liverpool. He was the father of a 7-year-old son.

L’pool burglary ‘unrelated’

Meanwhile, on Feb. 21 — as Stanton remained incarcerated at the Corbett Justice Center downtown — he was arrested again, this time by Liverpool Police Officer Robert Marshall. The new charges were second-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny, crimes allegedly committed on or about June 30 or July 1, 2017, at a residence located on Hiawatha Trail, in Liverpool. In that case, Stanton’s accused of stealing a laptop, a tablet, jewelry and a 1990 Mazda Miata.

Liverpool Police Chief Don Morris characterized the Hiawatha Trail crime as “unrelated” to the Giarusso slaying.

Monarch butterflies courted

A few years ago, Robert Niederhoff, who lives in Liverpool, started planting more butterfly- and bee-friendly plants to try to increase their numbers in the area. Last year his milkweed plants began attracting monarchs and his family raised nearly 100 monarchs in August and September.

“Raising butterflies from eggs is a direct and intimate way to get in touch with nature and foster a better sense of connection with the environment,” says Niederhoff. At 6 p.m. July 19, at Liverpool Public Library he’ll demonstrate how easy and inexpensive it is for others to dedicate some of their yards to milkweed and butterflies. Seeds will be available.

The July 19 program is co-sponsored by the Liverpool Community Garden.

TrumpTight315 July 18

No, the Syracuse soul band TrumpTight315 has nothing to do with President Donald Trump.

“People ask us how we came up with our name,” says the combo’s frontman, Eric Love Jones. “In certain card games the highest-ranking suit is called trump. When a player has nothing but trump cards in his hand he is referred to as being ‘trump tight.’ And 315 happens to be our area code.”

TrumpTight315 will perform a free concert from 7 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, July 18, at Johnson Park, as part of the 33rd annual Liverpool is The Place Summer Concert Series. The ever-funky septet features Eric Love Jones and his wife, Belinda, drummer Jamar Lacey, his dad, James “Pops” Lacey on bass, Donny on guitar, Tony on congas and Marty on sax.

Hope for Heather will sponsor the July 18 performance, so concertgoers are asked to wear teal to support ovarian cancer awareness; (315) 457-3895.

Last word

Former village storekeeper and WWII veteran Ken Hurst turned 99 years old on July 5.

The columnist can be reached at russtarby@netscape.net.

