Area Police Blotters – Week of June 29 to July 6

Jul 09, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Crime
Tickets:
Operating motor vehicle while using mobile phone: 1
Speed in zone: 3
Unattended vehicle: 1
Investigations
Cazenovia police are investigating a reported larceny of $460 from a room in The Hampton Inn and Suites that occurred on July 4.
Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.
Arrests:
Scott F. Cali, 54, of Cazenovia, was arrested June 27 and charged with prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage and unlawfully dealing with a child in the first degree – alcohol.
Jacob F. Falge, 23, of Cazenovia, was arrested July 1 and charged with prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage and unlawfully dealing with a child in the first degree – alcohol.
Arrests:
Michael W. Vreeland, 25, of Cazenovia, was arrested June 27 and charged with failure to appear in court.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Jul 09, 2018 0
Jul 09, 2018 0
Jul 09, 2018 0
Jul 09, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Jul 09, 2018
Jul 09, 2018
Jul 09, 2018
Jul 09, 2018