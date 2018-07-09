Area Police Blotters – Week of June 29 to July 6

Cazenovia Police Department

Tickets:

Operating motor vehicle while using mobile phone: 1

Speed in zone: 3

Unattended vehicle: 1

Investigations

Cazenovia police are investigating a reported larceny of $460 from a room in The Hampton Inn and Suites that occurred on July 4.

Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.

New York State Police

Arrests:

Scott F. Cali, 54, of Cazenovia, was arrested June 27 and charged with prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage and unlawfully dealing with a child in the first degree – alcohol.

Jacob F. Falge, 23, of Cazenovia, was arrested July 1 and charged with prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage and unlawfully dealing with a child in the first degree – alcohol.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests:

Michael W. Vreeland, 25, of Cazenovia, was arrested June 27 and charged with failure to appear in court.

