Area Police Blotters – Week of June 25 to July 2

DeWitt

Andrew Cass, 26, of Syracuse, was arrested on June 26 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or more.

Prettie Alexander, 18, of Syracuse, was arrested on June 27 and charged with petit larceny.

Charmer Taylor, 18, of Syracuse, was arrested on June 28 and charged with petit larceny.

Monewelle Godley, 26, of Syracuse, was arrested on June 30 and charged with petit larceny.

Manlius

Nicholas Chapman, 20, of Baldwinsville, was arrested on June 25 and charged with driving while intoxicated, moving from lane unsafely and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Roland Marris, 55, of Pompey, was arrested on June 27 and charged with a bench warrant.

Colleen Mattox, 40, of Syracuse, was arrested on June 28 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Kenneth Bennett, 59, of East Syracuse, was arrested on June 28 and charged with criminal mischief in the third degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, harassment in the second degree and unlawful imprisonment in the second degree.

Paul Wagner, 63, of Fayetteville, was arrested on June 28 and charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

AJ Taylor, 28, of Minoa, was arrested on June 28 and charged with harassment in the second degree.

Kathleen Powers, 59, of Fayetteville, was arrested on June 29 and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or more, failure to keep right and no seat belt.

James Freeman, 24, of Clay, was arrested on June 29 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, criminal possession of marijuana in the fifth degree, unlawful possession of marijuana and speeding in zone.

Paige Horan, 21, of Manlius, was arrested on June 30 and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or more, unlicensed operator and unregistered motor vehicle.

Himani Patel, 25, of Fayetteville, was arrested on June 30 and charged with petit larceny.

Yolanda Williams, 38, of Syracuse, was arrested on June 30 and charged with petit larceny.

Kentwan Brown, 32, of Syracuse, was arrested on June 30 and charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree, unlicensed operator, operating without insurance and moving from lane unsafely.

Matthew Milliman, 20, of Fayetteville, was arrested on July 1 and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or more, unlawful possession of marijuana, speeding in zone and failure to dim headlights.

Joseph Clancy, 23, of Camillus, was arrested on July 1 and charged with a bench warrant.

Sara Walsh, 42, of East Syracuse, was arrested on July 2 and charged with a bench warrant and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

