Area Police Blotters – Week of June 15-22

Cazenovia Police Department

Found:

Kia key on Route 92. Contact the Cazenovia Police Department at 315-655-3276 to claim.

Tickets:

Disobeying traffic control device: 1

Leaving scene of property damage accident: 1

No distinct plate: 1

No passenger side head light: 1

Speed in zone: 1

Uninspected motor vehicle: 1

Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.

New York State Police

Arrests:

John E. Hersey, 48, of Cazenovia, was arrested June 18 and charged with driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired – combined drugs/alcohol.

