Area Police Blotters – Week of June 15-22

Jun 25, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Crime
Found:
Kia key on Route 92. Contact the Cazenovia Police Department at 315-655-3276 to claim.
Tickets:
Disobeying traffic control device: 1
Leaving scene of property damage accident: 1
No distinct plate: 1
No passenger side head light: 1
Speed in zone: 1
Uninspected motor vehicle: 1
Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.
Arrests:
John E. Hersey, 48, of Cazenovia, was arrested June 18 and charged with driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired – combined drugs/alcohol.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
