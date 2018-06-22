DeWitt police make arrest in car burglary case

Vincent A. Brush

DeWitt police have arrested a 36-year-old Syracuse man in connection to the reported robbery of a ca from a residence on Altmont Drive in DeWitt.

According to Chief of Police John J. Anton, police were called to a burglary complaint in the 100 Block of Altmont Drive at approximately 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 20. The victim, an 86-year-old female, reported hearing noise in her kitchen and calling out, but received no answer. The victim stated a short time later she went out to her attached garage and found that her car had been stolen, along with the key for the car which had been located in her purse in the kitchen area of the home.

Investigators from the DeWitt Police Department located the vehicle unoccupied shortly after 3 p.m. on June 21 in a parking lot near the 2100 Block of E. Fayette St. in the City of Syracuse. Shortly after, two females entered the vehicle and were subsequently stopped by the Investigators on Peat Street after crossing the intersection of Erie Blvd E.

The females told investigators that they had purchased the vehicle from a subject they knew as “Vinny” and that they were taking the car back to him and they were supposed to meet him at the Franklin Park Plaza on Kirkville Road.

Investigators responded to the Franklin Park Plaza where they located a male fitting the description and who they recognized through prior criminal activity. The male was identified as Vincent A. Brush, 36, of Syracuse.

Brush was brought to the department for questioning and admitted to committing the burglary. He was arrested for burglary in the second degree and grand larceny in the third degree. He was arraigned in DeWitt Court and remanded to the justice center without bail.

The females were subsequently released after investigation determined they were not involved in the burglary.

