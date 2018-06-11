Area Police Blotters – Week of May 24 to 31

DeWitt

Melton Spinks, 43, of Syracuse, was arrested on May 24 and charged with petit larceny.

Dondray Tape, 25, of Syracuse, was arrested on May 24 and charged with petit larceny.

Stephen Marks, 43, of Syracuse, was arrested on May 25 and charged with petit larceny.

Freddie Mitchell Jr., 33, of Syracuse, was arrested on May 26 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second, third and fifth degree, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of marijuana in the fifth degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, criminal mischief and criminal contempt.

Sean Williams, 51, of Syracuse, was arrested on May 27 and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or more, failure to keep right and failure to use designated lane.

Shante Cannon, 29, of Syracuse, was arrested on May 27 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, aggravated unlicensed operation, improper license, failure to keep right and no license.

Richard Wells, 28, of Syracuse, was arrested on May 28 and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or more, open container and two counts of passing red lights.

Darell Barlow, 45, of Syracuse, was arrested on May 28 and charged with petit larceny.

Mark Cerio, 48, of Syracuse, was arrested on May 28 and charged with petit larceny.

Manlius:

Kquasheen McDowell, 26, of Syracuse, was arrested on May 25 and charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree, disobeying traffic control device, unlicensed operator, unregistered motor vehicle, operating without insurance and improper plates.

Gregory Edwards, 64, of Syracuse, was arrested on May 25 and charged with driving while intoxicated and speeding in zone.

Joseph Lathrop, 27, of Manlius, was arrested on May 26 and charged with falsifying business records in first degree and petit larceny.

Joshua Stanley, 22, of Syracuse, was arrested on May 26 and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the third degree.

Wendell Griffin, 29, of Syracuse, was arrested on May 26 and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the third degree and unlawful possession of marijuana.

James Curtis, 61, of Syracuse, was arrested on May 27 and charged with loitering in a municipal parking lot.

Shamar Williams, 27, of DeWitt, was arrested on May 27 and charged with criminal possession of marijuana in the third degree and speeding in zone.

A 17-year old male, of Canastota, was arrested on May 28 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Jhamel Corriders, 30, of Syracuse, was arrested on May 28 and charged with criminal contempt in the second degree, aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and turn signal violation.

Scott Gordon, 35, of East Syracuse, was arrested on May 28 on an arrest warrant.

Charles Souler, 21, of Bridgeport, was arrested on May 28 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Zachary Tooley, 26, of Manlius, was arrested on May 28 and charged with criminal mischief in the third degree, two counts of criminal mischief in the fourth degree and harassment in the second degree.

Prettie Alexander, 18, of Syracuse, was arrested on May 29 and charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree.

Charles Armstrong, 18, of Manlius, was arrested on May 29 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree and unlawful possession of marijuana.

James Cathers, 27, of Syracuse, was arrested on May 29 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Dylan Fort, 20, of Manlius, was arrested on May 29 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Fred Bradshaw, 46, of North Syracuse, was arrested on May 30 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Vincent Brush, 36, of Syracuse, was arrested on May 30 and charged with two counts of criminal trespassing in the third degree and two bench warrants.

Joseph Clancey, 23, of Camillus, was arrested on May 31 and charged with speeding in zone, aggravated unlicensed operator in the second degree, unlicensed operator and open container.

