Area Police Blotters – Week of May 25 to June 1

Cazenovia Police Department

Found:

Fishing reel on Clark Street and a phone left at Cazenovia Village Court. Contact the Cazenovia Police Department at 315-655-3276.

Arrests:

A 16-year-old male, of Cazenovia, was arrested May 30 and charged with disseminating unlawful surveillance in the first degree and endangering the welfare of an incompetent/physically handicapped person in the first degree.

A 17-year-old male, of Cazenovia, was arrested May 26 and charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Jacob Doxtator-Miskis, 18, of Cazenovia, was arrested May 26 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

A 17-year-old male, of Cazenovia, was arrested May 24 and charged with unlawful surveillance in the second degree.

Tickets:

Improper/no signal: 1

No/inadequate lights: 1

No/inadequate muffler: 1

Operating motor vehicle while using mobile phone: 1

Speed in zone: 2

Uninspected motor vehicle: 1

Investigations

Cazenovia police are investigating a reported larceny that occurred on May 27 when 15 to 20 paving stones were reported missing from near the front porch of a home on Albany Street.

Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests:

Daniel E. Holmes, 34, of Morrisville, was arrested May 24 and charged with three counts of criminal sex act in the second degree, three counts of sexual abuse in the third degree, six counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child and three counts of forcible touching.

Mista M. Hamilton, 51, of Chittenango, was arrested May 25 and charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree, welfare fraud in the fourth degree and two counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story