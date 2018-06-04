Area Police Blotters – Week of May 16 to May 23

Manlius

Christopher Maimone, 36, of Fayetteville, was arrested on May 17 and charged with driving while intoxicated with a combination of drugs and alcohol, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, failure to keep right and moving from lane unsafely.

Melissa Sinclair, 37, of Clay, was arrested on May 17 and charged with driving while intoxicated, refusal to take breath test, no/inadequate lights and insufficient turn signal less than 100 feet.

Sean Mann, 48, of Syracuse, was arrested on May 18 and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operator.

Sara Walash-Gilkey, 42, of East Syracuse, was arrested on May 18 and charged with harassment in the second degree.

Jacalynn Jacobs, 19, of Manlius, was arrested on May 19 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Steven Jones Jr., 34, of Syracuse, was arrested on May 19 and charged with driving while intoxicated, failure to keep right and consumption of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Stephen Marks, 43, of Syracuse, was arrested on May 20 and charged with petit larceny.

DeWitt

Nicole Bodah, 32, of Altmar, was arrested on May 16 and charged with petit larceny.

Demetrius Wilson, 24, of Syracuse, was arrested on May 16 and charged with grand larceny and criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

Jacob Corbett, 21, of DeWitt, was arrested on May 17 and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, menacing in the second degree and criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

Luis Maldonado, 21, of Syracuse, was arrested on May 17 and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, unrestrained child and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Darryl Phillips, 26, of Syracuse, was arrested on May 17 and charged with petit larceny.

Darryl Patterson, 26, of Syracuse, was arrested on May 17 and charged with petit larceny.

Shayne Moran, 37, of Baldwinsville, was arrested on May 19 and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and menacing in the second degree.

Tyler Kopack, 21, of East Syracuse, was arrested on May 19 and charged with assault in the third degree and reckless endangerment in the second degree.

Evelyn Perez Yu, 24, of Syracuse, was arrested on May 19 and charged with harassment in the second degree.

Beatriz Reyes, 18, of Syracuse, was arrested on May 19 and charged with harassment in the second degree.

Barbara Garcia, 46, of Syracuse, was arrested on May 19 and charged with harassment in the second degree.

Porshie Coleyhodge, 22, of Syracuse, was arrested on May 19 and charged with petit larceny.

Karl Broome, 55, of Syracuse, was arrested on May 19 and charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument, inadequate muffler, obscured plate, unregistered motor vehicle and no insurance.

Stephen Hanson, 41, of Syracuse, was arrested on May 20 and charged with petit larceny.

Stephen Marks, 43, of Syracuse, was arrested on May 20 and charged with petit larceny and an alias warrant for petit larceny.

Bradley Ross, 61, of Syracuse, was arrested on May 20 and charged with criminal trespassing, unlawful possession of marijuana and driving under the influence of drugs.

Corneil Grady, 18, and Syracuse, was arrested on May 21 and charged with an alias warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Brian Salce, 34, of Syracuse, was arrested on May 21 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

