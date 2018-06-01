Caz teens arrested for stolen property, drugs in car

A standard vehicle traffic stop by Cazenovia police in the village recently turned into a drug and stolen property arrest, and will help a neighboring county’s sheriff’s office close out some vehicle larceny cases.

According to police, two Cazenovia teens — a 17-year-old whose named was not released, and 18-year-old Jacob Doxtator-Miskis — were in a car pulling out of the Dunkin Donuts on Albany Street on Saturday, May 26, when they were pulled over for having a loud exhaust and an outdated inspection sticker. Upon talking to the driver, police smelled a “strong odor of marijuana” and searched the vehicle, said Cazenovia Police Chief Michael Hayes.

Inside the vehicle, police found marijuana and marijuana smoking paraphernalia. They also found a backpack inside which were multiple credits cards, driver’s licenses and personal papers, all of which were allegedly stolen property from victims in Manlius, according to police. There were also numerous other items in the car which evidence indicated were potentially the result of larcenies and burglaries, Hayes said.

The 17-year-old was arrested and charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree and unlawful possession of marijuana. Doxtator-Miskis was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted with the arrest, and the car and all its contents were turned over to them, Hayes said. He said this appears to be linked to a number of vehicle larceny cases currently being investigated in Manlius, and the arrests should help the Onondaga sheriff’s office close out those cases.

Sergeant Jon A. Seeber, public information officer for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, said he could not comment or provide any information on the case because the investigation is “still open and active.”

The two suspects arrested by Cazenovia police are not listed in the most recent public arrest records of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

Hayes said it appears the two suspects had been driving around and taking items out of unlocked vehicles. “You’re better off locking your cars because if you don’t this is what’s going to happen,” Hayes said. “My guys, as usual, did an excellent job of looking past the ticket to see what else was there to keep our community safe. They are successful at this because of the high levels of standards we have in Cazenovia.”

