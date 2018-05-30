 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Morrisville man arrested on multiple charges of sexual contact with a minor

May 30, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Crime

Morrisville man arrested on multiple charges of sexual contact with a minor

Daniel Holmes

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with Madison County Child Protective Services and the Madison County Children’s Advocacy Center conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of Daniel E. Holmes age 34 of Fearon Road, Morrisville, New York.

On May 24, 2018, Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office charged Holmes with (3) counts of Criminal Sex Act in the 2nd degree (Class D Felony), (3) counts of Sexual Abuse on the 3rd degree (Class B Misdemeanor) , (6) counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor) and (3) counts of Forcible Touching (Class A Misdemeanor).  It is alleged that Holmes subjected a 14 year old female to sexual contact on several occasions.

Holmes was arraigned at the Town of Eaton Court and remanded to the Madison County Jail in lieu of $5000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.  He is scheduled to reappear at court at a later date to answer the charges.

Comment on this Story

Chittenango woman arrested for welfare fraud
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling