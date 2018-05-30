Morrisville man arrested on multiple charges of sexual contact with a minor

Daniel Holmes

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with Madison County Child Protective Services and the Madison County Children’s Advocacy Center conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of Daniel E. Holmes age 34 of Fearon Road, Morrisville, New York.

On May 24, 2018, Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office charged Holmes with (3) counts of Criminal Sex Act in the 2nd degree (Class D Felony), (3) counts of Sexual Abuse on the 3rd degree (Class B Misdemeanor) , (6) counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor) and (3) counts of Forcible Touching (Class A Misdemeanor). It is alleged that Holmes subjected a 14 year old female to sexual contact on several occasions.

Holmes was arraigned at the Town of Eaton Court and remanded to the Madison County Jail in lieu of $5000 cash bail or $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to reappear at court at a later date to answer the charges.

