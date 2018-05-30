Chittenango woman arrested for welfare fraud

Mista Hamilton

On May 25, 2018, Madison County Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrested Mista Hamilton, age 51 of 7354 Wheeler Road, Chittenango, and charged her with Grand Larceny in the 4th degree (Class E Felony), (2) counts of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the 1st degree (Class E Felony), and Welfare Fraud in the 4th degree (Class E Felony).

It is alleged that while Hamilton was receiving public assistance, she failed to report to the Madison County Department of Social Services that she was employed and receiving an income. As a result of this fraudulent act, Hamilton received $2,004 in public assistance that she would not have received if she reported her income.

Hamilton was issued appearance tickets directing her to respond to the Town of Lenox Court on June 26, 2018 to answer the charges.

