 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Area Police Blotters – Week of May 18-24

May 29, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Crime

Area Police Blotters – Week of May 18-24

Cazenovia Police Department

 

Arrests:

Debra Laverty, 57, of Cazenovia, was arrested May 17 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree.

Ahmon G. Powell, 21, of Albany, was arrested May 18 and charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

 

Tickets:

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree: 1

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree: 2

Back seat passenger under age 4 no/improper restraint: 1

Failure to give half of road: 1

Failure to stop at stop sign: 1

Improper/no signal: 1

No/inadequate muffler: 1

No/inadequate tail lamps: 2

Operating motor vehicle out of ignition interlock restriction: 1

Speed in zone: 4

Uninspected motor vehicle: 2

Unlicensed operator: 2

 

Investigations

Cazenovia police are investigating a May 17 reported larceny of a 10-foot orange kayak from the area near the Brewster Inn.

Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.

 

Madison County Sheriff’s Office

 

Arrests:

William J. Kingsley, 55, of Cazenovia, was arrested May 18 and charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree.

Joseph J. Riedl, 17, of Cazenovia, was arrested May 14 and charged with disseminating indecent material to the minor, acting in a manner injurious to a child and two counts of sexual misconduct.

Comment on this Story

LETTER: Marion family thank community for support
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling