Area Police Blotters – Week of May 18-24

May 29, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Crime
Arrests:
Debra Laverty, 57, of Cazenovia, was arrested May 17 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree.
Ahmon G. Powell, 21, of Albany, was arrested May 18 and charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree.
Tickets:
Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree: 1
Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree: 2
Back seat passenger under age 4 no/improper restraint: 1
Failure to give half of road: 1
Failure to stop at stop sign: 1
Improper/no signal: 1
No/inadequate muffler: 1
No/inadequate tail lamps: 2
Operating motor vehicle out of ignition interlock restriction: 1
Speed in zone: 4
Uninspected motor vehicle: 2
Unlicensed operator: 2
Investigations
Cazenovia police are investigating a May 17 reported larceny of a 10-foot orange kayak from the area near the Brewster Inn.
Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.
Arrests:
William J. Kingsley, 55, of Cazenovia, was arrested May 18 and charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree.
Joseph J. Riedl, 17, of Cazenovia, was arrested May 14 and charged with disseminating indecent material to the minor, acting in a manner injurious to a child and two counts of sexual misconduct.
