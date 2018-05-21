Area Police Blotters – Week of May 11-18

Cazenovia Police Department

Arrests:

Benjamin V. Brown, 27, of Constantia, was arrested on May 16 and charged with failure to appear in court.

Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.

