Area Police Blotters – Week of May 11-18

May 21, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Crime
Arrests:
Benjamin V. Brown, 27, of Constantia, was arrested on May 16 and charged with failure to appear in court.
Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
