Area Police Blotters – Week of May 1 to May 7

Manlius

Andrew Meguigan, 38, of Baldwinsville, was arrested on May 1 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, no distinctive plate/dirty, improper wipers/sticker, inspected motor vehicle and driver’s view obstructed.

Lawrence Chase, 56, of Manlius, was arrested on May 1 and charged with harassment in the second degree and criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

Christopher George, 27, of Cato, was arrested on May 3 and charged with petit larceny and conspiracy in the sixth degree.

Carlos Torres, 23, of Kirkville, was arrested on May 3 and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or more, failure to keep right, aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, unlicensed operator, failure to keep right and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third, fourth and seventh degree.

Terri Tyler, 28, of Fulton, was arrested on May 3 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Dennis Watson, 34, of Manlius, was arrested on May 3 and charged with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or more.

Robert Hart, 78, of Cazenovia, was arrested on May 4 and charged with petit larceny.

Amanda Davis, 35, of East Syracuse, was arrested on May 5 and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or more and driving over hazard lines.

Sara Cesta, 49, of Fayetteville, was arrested on May 6 and charged with harassment in the second degree.

DeWitt

Kaleika Trotman, 22, of Syracuse, was arrested on May 1 and charged with assault in the third degree and unlawful possession of a noxious material.

Takoda Marks, 23, of DeWitt, was arrested on May 1 and charged with criminal obstruction of breath and unlawful imprisonment.

James Odonnell, 52, of East Syracuse, was arrested on May 1 and charged with driving with intoxicated and no signal.

Sherman Kearse, 27, of Baldwinsville, was arrested on May 1 and charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

Denise Holland, 48, of Syracuse, was arrested on May 1 and charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument, false impersonation sticker, aggravated unlicensed operation, uninspected motor vehicle, suspended registration, operating without insurance, unlicensed operator and operating out of class.

Christopher Hicks, 31, of Syracuse, was arrested on May 3 and charged with displaying forged inspection, uninspected motor vehicle and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Robin Harty, 42, of East Syracuse, was arrested on May 3 and charged with petit larceny.

Kysha Mack, 43, of Syracuse, was arrested on May 3 and charged with petit larceny.

Leslie Davis, 47, of Fayetteville, was arrested on May 5 and charged with petit larceny.

Daniel Nagy, 46, of DeWitt, was arrested on May 5 and charged with assault in the third degree, harassment in the second degree and resisting arrest.

Austin Yessick, 25 of Solvay, was arrested on May 5 and charged with petit larceny.

