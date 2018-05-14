 

Area Police Blotters – Week of May 4-11

May 14, 2018

Cazenovia Police Department

 

Found:

Umbrella near Cazenovia Fire House. Contact the Cazenovia Police Department at 315-655-3276 to claim.

 

Arrests:

Ginalucia Triana-Strautmanis, 21, of Cazenovia College, was arrested May 4 and charged with criminal mischief – intent to damage property.

 

Warrant:

An arrest warrant was issued for Benjamin V. Brown, 27, of Constantia, on May 2 for failure to appear in court. His original arrest charges were aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, unlicensed operator, uninspected motor vehicle and side windows not transparent.

 

Tickets:

Following too closely: 1

No driver side head light: 1

No/inadequate lights: 1

Speed in zone: 2

Uninspected motor vehicle: 3

Unregistered motor vehicle: 2

 

Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.

 

New York State Police

 

Arrests:

Gary C. Beehler, 26, of Kendall, N.Y., was arrested in the village of Cazenovia on May 7 and charged with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol levels of .08 percent or greater, no/inadequate lights and inadequate windshield wipers.

Dustin J. Davis, 24, of Chittenango, was arrested in the village of Chittenango May 9 and charged with menacing in the second degree, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, reckless driving, right of way violation and a parking violation.

